Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $18.67 on Friday, hitting $870.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,695. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $945.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.