OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 750 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.73. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

