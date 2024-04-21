Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

