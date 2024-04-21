OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 2,866 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MXI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $86.90. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.