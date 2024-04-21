Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,524 shares of company stock worth $1,113,438. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

EPRT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.48. 1,279,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,564. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

