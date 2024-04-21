218,028 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 236.73%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

