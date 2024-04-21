OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 5,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

BATS PICK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.78. 166,974 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

