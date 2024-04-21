OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. 1,065,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,207. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.