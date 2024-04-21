Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Boosted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IBP traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.34. 293,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

