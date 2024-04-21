Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,681 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of RSPT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

