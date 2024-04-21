Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,948 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.