Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 433,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

