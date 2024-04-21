Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 172 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

