Windham Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $455.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.71 and a 200-day moving average of $438.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

