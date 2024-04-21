abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 608,631 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $71,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,357,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,538,000 after buying an additional 202,227 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

