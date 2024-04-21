Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BTI opened at $29.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.79%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

