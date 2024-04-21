abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,916 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $74,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $69.20 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.