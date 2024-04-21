Ark Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Ark has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $145.33 million and $7.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001610 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002702 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,312,156 coins and its circulating supply is 180,312,934 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.