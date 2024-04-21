BitShares Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $146,742.60 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000879 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

