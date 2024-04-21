Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Reaches $36.77

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $95.36 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for about $36.77 or 0.00056551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,635 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,262.52264639 with 2,593,634.6858961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 38.19510653 USD and is up 8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,188,939.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.