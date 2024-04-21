Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

