Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWD traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

