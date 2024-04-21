Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,062,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,154,000 after buying an additional 76,205 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.27. 800,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

