Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.39. 1,305,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,346. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

