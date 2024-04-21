Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

