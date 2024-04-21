Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $784,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,098. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

