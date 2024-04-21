Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 348 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.92 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

