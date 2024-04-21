Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of TNA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,376,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

