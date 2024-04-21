Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 963,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

