2,408 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DSI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 84,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $101.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

