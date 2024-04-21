Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 103,472 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

