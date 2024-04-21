Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Stake Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE STVN opened at €26.73 ($28.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.56. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STVN

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.