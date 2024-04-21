CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.88.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,317. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

