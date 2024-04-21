Raydium Trading Up 22.7% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $448.10 million and $18.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,744,894 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
