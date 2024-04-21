DigiByte (DGB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.97 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $223.63 million and $7.97 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,928.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.87 or 0.00783737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00129757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00184119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00107270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,962,321,940 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

