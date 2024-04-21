Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

