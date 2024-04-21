DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

JCI stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

