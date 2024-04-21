DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 732 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 717.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. abrdn plc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,843,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.48.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

