Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.