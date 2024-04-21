Status Price Reaches $0.0408 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Status has a total market capitalization of $158.11 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,137.13 or 1.00023260 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04100913 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,952,171.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.