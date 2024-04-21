Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,381 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Prologis stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

