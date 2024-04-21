3,627 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

