OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $903.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

