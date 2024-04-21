CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.99, for a total value of $3,505,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,621.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,358 shares of company stock valued at $106,945,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $211.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.52 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.