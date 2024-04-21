CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 210 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

