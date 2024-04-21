CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,835 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

