CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NAPR stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.