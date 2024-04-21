Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HSBC by 71.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is 108.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

