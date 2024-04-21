WP Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

Shares of CRM opened at $270.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total value of $4,152,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total value of $4,152,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,293,833.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

