iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $108.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.